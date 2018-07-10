All heads of national institutions want free, fair elections in time: Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Defence Lt General (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi Tuesday said that all the heads of national institutions including Chief of Army Staff, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Election Commissioner, wanted to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

All the institutional heads wanted to conduct elections on stipulated time frame across the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said in the presence of electronic, print and social media, every citizen was expressing his/her sentiments which was a good thing for the country.

The minister said that international media observers had reached in the country for monitoring the upcoming general election process.

The government was fully determined for ensuring election in time, he said adding whatever the situation, the elections would be conducted on July 25.

He said people and political parties were also responsibile to make the election a success in the country.

Commenting on the schedule of former prime minister, he said interior ministry was fully aware about the arrangements being made for implementing the orders of the court regarding arrest of Nawaz Sharif.

“We will provide all assistance to interior ministry according to rules and regulations as given in the constitution,” he said.