All four provinces march into semifinals of netball event

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Netball teams of all the four provinces reached into the semifinals of men’s netball event of the 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games after defeating their respective opponents here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sindh defeated Balochistan 18-13, Gilgit-Baltistan beat Islamabad 20-11 and Punjab overwhelmed KP 19-18 after an exciting contest. However, all the four provinces reached in the semifinals on the basis of their points in the previous matches, they played on Monday.

In women competitions, Islamabad trounced Balochistan 10-9 in a nail biting contest, while Sindh defeated Balochistan 19-5 to cruise into semifinals.