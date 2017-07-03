All documents provided to JIT: Hassan Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): Hassan Nawaz, son of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday said he provided all the information

to Joint Investigation Team (JIT) including bank and loan

statements, tax returns and documents of his companies.

Speaking to mediamen after appearing before Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) here, he said these documents were already

given to Supreme Court.

He said he and his siblings had not done anything wrong.

He said he asked JIT members about the reasons for summoning

him from London.

Hassan said an effort was made to find some allegations

against his family.

He said the regulatory and tax authorities in United Kingdom

never raised any objection about his businesses, adding he was doing

business in United Kingdom for 15 years and was residing in the

country for the last 23 years.

He said he was appearing before the JIT on the orders of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“I was called three times by JIT and Hussain Nawaz was called

six times.”

He said certain elements had problems with the progress that

Pakistan had made in the last four years.

He said investigation from him and his siblings was an attempt

to put pressure on his father Nawaz Sharif.