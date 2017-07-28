All development projects to be completed before next elections: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim
League Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Musadik Malik Friday said that all
development projects launched by the government would be completed
before next elections.
Talking to PTV, he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz
would fulfill all the promises made with the people in 2013
elections and continue the welfare work to facilitate them.
PML-N would contest 2018 elections on the basis of
performance, he added.
Commenting on the decision of the apex court, he said that
his party had accepted the verdict for supremacy of law and
stability of the country.
To a question about finding new candidate for running the
affairs of the government, he said that parliamentary party
meeting would be held on Saturday to nominate the suitable person
who could continue the development projects for the welfare of the
people of this country.
He, however said that Shahbaz Sharif had a good track record
for the development of Punjab.