All development projects to be completed before next elections: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim

League Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Musadik Malik Friday said that all

development projects launched by the government would be completed

before next elections.

Talking to PTV, he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

would fulfill all the promises made with the people in 2013

elections and continue the welfare work to facilitate them.

PML-N would contest 2018 elections on the basis of

performance, he added.

Commenting on the decision of the apex court, he said that

his party had accepted the verdict for supremacy of law and

stability of the country.

To a question about finding new candidate for running the

affairs of the government, he said that parliamentary party

meeting would be held on Saturday to nominate the suitable person

who could continue the development projects for the welfare of the

people of this country.

He, however said that Shahbaz Sharif had a good track record

for the development of Punjab.