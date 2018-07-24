All arrangements finalized for holding of free, fair elections-CM

PESHAWAR, Jul 24 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Justice Dost Muhammad Khan has said the provincial caretaker setup was at the advanced stage of preparedness for free, fair, transparent and neutral elections in the province.

“All arrangements required for the smooth elections have been finalized”, he added.

This he stated in a presentation on the arrangements for holding of general elections in the

province and in his election message to the public at CM Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Focal Person Bahramand briefed the Caretaker CM about the status of his directives for the free, fair, impartial and transparent elections in the province.

Dost Muhammad said his caretaker set up made all out efforts for the peaceful, transparent and impartial elections in the province.

Extra ordinary steps and measures have been taken to ensure that there was no irritant in the smooth

conduction of elections throughout the province.

“The security and administrative measures and the level of preparedness was upto the mark”, he

added.

Former Justice Dost Muhammad Khan said he was fully aware of the designs of the external enemy and

the internal feuds between and among contesting candidates.

He was equally aware of the polarized society wherein there is hardly any end to the political bickering.

In the given circumstances, the government has not only done foolproof security steps but have also taken a number of extra ordinary arrangements as a precautionary measures to fill the gap of any security and administrative lapse in the general elections.

A comprehensive security and administrative plan has been evolved giving different

responsibilities to different institutions.

The repatriation of Frontier Constabulary and the trained police personnel from the AJK has boosted the

overall security shield for the general elections.

These additional reinforcements have been sent to different sensitive areas for onward

deployment at the sensitive polling stations. With this reinforcement, there

would be no untoward situation, he hoped.

Caretaker Chief

Minister said that this time the Army deployment inside and outside the polling

stations would eliminate the chances of rigging, giving equal playing field to

all and the voters are being facilitated to exercise their right of vote in

favour of their choice candidates and parties.

The government

officials both at the polling stations and outside have been directed to prove

their neutrality in the overall process of elections. No one would be allowed

either to influence or rig the elections, he added.

Dost Muhammad Khan

said that the code of conduct for the elections would have to be followed in

letter and spirit. No deviation under any circumstances by anyone would be

acceptable.

If the government

officials did any violation, they would be sent behind the bar and would

be replaced by some other officials as the government had already planned

replacement if needed, adding that his government has already prepared a

workable plan two as well in order to totally eliminate the influencing factors

and the riggings in the whole elections in the province.

Caretaker Chief

Minister revealed to have reached the perpetrators of previous terrorist

attacks in the province who would soon be brought to justice, appealing the

people to cooperate in the investigation. The government would not only reward

them but their name would also be kept secret, he assured.

Former Justice Dost

Muhammad Khan said that his government has made extra ordinary arrangements,

never made in the history that included; the extended administrative and

security presence throughout the province, additional redeployment in the

sensitive polling stations but also ensured healthcare arrangements and

provision of basic facilities of food and water etc.