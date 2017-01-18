Alibaba Group eyes Pakistan for e Commerce

DAVOS (Switzerland) Jan 18 (APP): Chairman Alibaba Group Jack Ma Wednesday evinced keen interest in investing in Pakistan and to build an e Commerce platform to further promote online business ventures.

The Chairman met Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Davos on the sidelines of the 47th World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting.

Jack Ma said his country had a lot of interest in investing in Pakistan as they had closely followed positive economic developments in the country.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had provided immense opportunities for the region and added it would generate lots of economic activity.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif invited Jack Ma to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

Jack Ma accepted the invitation and invited the Prime Minister to visit his company’s hub at Ghuangzou.

Ma said that 60 million companies worldwide were benefiting at the moment. To benefit developing countries, he planmed to invest in small and medium enterprises.

Alibaba is a Chinese e commerce company that provides consumer to consumer, business to consumer and business to business sales services via web portals.

It also provides electronic payment services, a shopping search engine and data centric cloud computing services.

The group began in 1999 when Jack Ma founded the website Alibaba.com, a business to business portal to connect Chinese

manufacturers with overseas buyers.