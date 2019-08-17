Ali Zaid appeals for active participation in Clean Karachi drive

KARACHI, Aug 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday appealed Karachiites to own the city, take pain for it and actively participate in the Federal Government’s initiative “Clean Karachi” and all other activities aimed at the uplift of the city for the good of their own and their generations.

He was speaking during a meeting with members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to mobilize the business community for successful and timely execution of this great initiative taken on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On this occasion, KCCI leadership announced to donate Rupees ten million to the fund created for the big task of cleaning Karachi. Besides KCCI leaders and members, Chairman Karachi Port Trust, Real

Admiral Jameel Akhtar and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani were also present on the occasion.