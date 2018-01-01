Ali Zafar live performance spells bounds NUST alumni

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Live performance of renowned singer Ali Zafar enthralled participants of overwhelming number of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) alumni homecoming.

The rousing performance of his all-time hits had mesmerized the humongous crowd on their feet.

The color full moot amidst a fascinating ambience was lit up by hues of red and purple, to warmly welcomed alumni of senior most batches to the one most recently graduated at NUST.

An overwhelming number of alumni from far and near converged on the university’s main campus to reunite with their peers and faculty, and relive some of the unforgettable memories from their university life.

The profile of alumni in attendance was very impressive and diverse, varying from CEOs, directors and managers of top organizations to leading entrepreneurs from across 11 different countries. Upon arrival, the alumni visited their respective departments and interacted with the faculty and students.

In the meantime, some senior alumni called on Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI, (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, and discussed strategies for further enhancement of higher education at NUST and ways to mentor students transitioning from academic to professional life.

Later in his address at the main auditorium, Rector NUST expressed his gratitude to the alumni for visiting their alma mater.

He commended them for setting sublime precedents in respective domains, which, he said, had in fact glorified the name of their institution. He eulogized them for their contributions to various NUST initiatives, particularly those aimed at the financial aid of underprivileged students.

NUST Enclave was another networking opportunity for alumni to ascertain how they could further contribute to the development of their Alma mater. They walked through the enclave showcasing stalls of different departments, and were amazed by the monumental strides NUST had made in the recent years.