Ali Zafar launches anthem for Pakistan Super League

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Famous singer Ali Zafar’s booming anthem for HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Ab Khel Jamay Ga comes to life with an official music video, directed by Soheb Akhar.

This is the second time that Zafar has composed and sang the anthem for the league series, Gulf News reported.

The singer will share the stage with international music sensation Shaggy at the opening ceremony of HBL PSL early next month.

The video for Ab Khel Jamay Ga features Zafar alongside Pakistani cricket legends such as Misbahul Haq, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Ahmed Shahzad and Rameez Raja.

Zafar is gearing up for his lead role as Teefa in Ahsan Rahim’s romantic action comedy, Teefa in Trouble.