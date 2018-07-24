Ali Zafar inaugurates Election Media Center at PID

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Tuesday inaugurated Media Center established at Press Information Department (PID) Islamabad to ensure maximum publicity and facilitate media in the coverage of general election 2018.

The PID has established similar media centers at its Regional Information Offices (RIOs) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarter, which will remain open round-the-clock for conveying verified results promptly to the media outlets.

The media centers are well equipped with Internet, wifi facility, fax, telephone connections and LED TVs for the facilitation of media during the general elections in Islamabad as well as its regional offices.

The media centres will become functional from the morning of July 25 and remain operative till all results are announced.

The minister visited different sections of the media center and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the PID for the coverage of elections.

He said the facility would ensure dissemination of information and help ensure transparency.