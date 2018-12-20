Ali Tareen buys PSL sixth Multan Sultans

LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):The Multan Consortium led by Ali Tareen has won the franchise rights for the sixth team of Pakistan Super League, Multan Sultans by exceeding the reserve price.

The bidding process of the sixth team took place at the Gadaffi stadium and rights have been awarded for seven years, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Thursday.

“The reserve price set by PCB was $5.21 million per annum for a period of seven years. This reserve price has been exceeded by the bid winners”, he said.