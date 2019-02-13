Ali Nawaz assures FDE non-permanent employees to resolve their issues

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan has assured the Federal Directorate of Education’s teaching and non-teaching staff on contract and daily wages to resolve their issues following the rules and regulations.

In a meeting held here with the representatives of non-permanent employees, Ali Nawaz Awan said that the issue of their regularization would be resolved after holding consultation with the Finance and Education ministers, the official sources said.

He said that Prime Minister has tasked to resolve the issue of teachers’ regularization on priority.

“We stand with the teachers serving on daily wages and a meeting is held to review the legal points The issue would be resolved after consultation with the higher authorities.” Ali Nawaz remarked.

According to the sources, after the announcement of a protest call on February 15 by the daily wages teachers, the meeting was arranged in which Special Assistant Ali Nawaz Awan, Director General FDE Dr Ali Ahmad Kharal, lawyers of both sides and the representatives of teachers have participated.

Sharing further details of meeting, sources told that the lawyers of daily wages teachers in their briefing about the decision of Divisional Bench of Islamabad High Court stated that the court has ordered to regularize those teachers in three months, who are recommended by the cabinet committee.

The lawyers said that in light of court decision the employees from grade one to 15 would be inducted with the approval of cabinet, while the case regarding selection of grade 16 employees would be sent to Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) for regularization in legal way.

The legal section of FDE briefed the meeting that the present government has filed an appeal in Supreme Court against the decision of High Court.

The advocate of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Legal Wing Ali Bukhari after reviewing the Islamabad High Court decision opined that the employees should be given relief in light of High Court’s judgment.

He asked for issuing posting of those teachers to whom permanent deployment notification has been issued.

The representatives of Young Teachers Association in their separate meeting have decided to delay the protest for one week.