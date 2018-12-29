Ali Muhammad Khan seeks people support developmental schemes

PESHAWAR, Dec 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday sought the help of people in developmental

schemes as without people support government could not be able to reach the masses at their door step.

He said this during his visit to Darul Shifa (Shaif International) Takht Bai Mardan on Saturday.

The Minister said that it is responsibility of every citizen to come up with his due support and help the needy and poor people.

He said that on one side the government taking measure to facilitate masses and provide basic need to them and on the other hand wants to bring awareness among masses to take active part in welfare activities.

He underlined the need to bring people in government on one page for durable and long-lasting development besides improving the life standard of the people of Pakistan.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that the government would extend all out support to Darul Shifa.

Earlier, Chief Executive Shaif International Muhammad Sohail Ayaz briefed the minister and said that they have been conducting 60 percent of the operations free of cost while in the other 40 percent case the patients have been charged nominal.