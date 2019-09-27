Ali, Jalat shine on Day-2 of Quaid Trophy Second XI round three matches

LAHORE, Sep 27 (APP):Ali Zaryab’s century and Jalat Khan’s seven-wickets were the highlights of the second day’s play of round three of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Friday.

At Lahore’s LCCA Ground, Central Punjab, resuming their first innings at eight for no loss, were dismissed for 349 in 83 overs by Balochistan.

Ali Zaryab and Mohammad Iklaq knitted a 193-run opening-stand. Ali scored 107 runs, which included 13 fours, and Iklaq scored 83 off 159 balls laced with nine fours. Irfan Niazi also chipped in with an unbeaten 78.

For Balochistan, Jalat Khan took seven for 120 in 30 overs.

When stumps were drawn at the LCCA Ground, Balochistan were three for no loss in the three overs they had faced.

At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, Southern Punjab, after resuming their innings on 16 for one, scored 348 for six in 83 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zain Abbas top-scored with 88, while Zeeshan Ashraf scored 47. Both contributed a 113-run partnership for the second wicket. Agha Salman, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Umair were also notable run-getter with 58, 57 and 48, respectively.