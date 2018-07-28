Ali Amin Gandapur challenges Fazal to contest elections again

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Ali Amin Gandapur, who emerged victorious in the elections from NA-38, has challenged Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) chief Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman to contest the elections again from the same constituency.

In a media talk Ali Amin Gandapur said,” We are ready to facilitate the Maulana in the recounting of votes in the polling stations of the constituency”.

“ If he wants the measurements according to his standards during polls we are ready to contest again in the constituency”, he added.

The PTI leader said, “We are ready to contest elections again, if Maulana Fazal- Ur- Rehman wants re-elections in NA-38.”

He further said, “Maulana should get ready for the battle instead of playing mind games, his politics of hypocrisy has come to an end and if he is ready for re-elections, I assure you that he will face defeat once again twice the margin of the previous result.”

Meanwhile, PTI has directed its elected members to submit details of their expenditures in election commission of Pakistan.

A spokesman of party asked the members elect to submit details to enable ECP to issue notification of their success.