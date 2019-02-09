Aleem Khan not making hue and cry like Nawaz Sharif while facing the law of land: Afzal Chan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan Saturday said Aleem Khan was not making a hue and cry like Nawaz Sharif while facing the law of the land. He said the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Aleem Khan, Jahangir Khan Tareen and Azam Swati were depicting a real face of democracy and true culture of a political party. It was a basic principle of PTI government that whosoever in public office and facing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases would resign from his post, he said while talking to a private news channel.