Albanian President meets President Dr Alvi

ISTANBUL, Oct 29 (APP):President of Albania Llir Meta on Monday called on President Dr Arif Alvi and both the leaders discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two presidents agreed on exchange of delegations at chambers of commerce and trade level between the two countries.

President Llir Meta said being a member of NATO, Albania lauded the role of Pakistan for promotion of peace in Afghanistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi told his Albanian counterpart that Pakistan fully wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan. Both were agreed on cooperation between the two countries at the United Nations and other international forums.

The Albanian President said that Pakistani businessmen should benefit from business opportunities in Albania by increasing their exports to Europe, while benefiting from the facilities provided by the Albanian government.