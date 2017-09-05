AJK to observe Defense Day

MIRPUR (AJK), Sept 5 (APP): All is set to observe Defense Day in Azad
Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday, with traditional zeal and enthusiasm
besides renewal of the pledge to be prepared for rendering any sacrifice for
safeguarding the country.
The day will dawn with special prayers, in mosques for the stability,
defense, progress and prosperity of the country and for the early success of Kashmir
freedom movement.
Special ceremonies will be held in various parts of the state
including the capital city of Muzaffarabad and the divisional headquarters of Mirpur and
Rawalakot, besides the district and tehsil headquarters
under the auspices of various social, political and government
organizations to highlight the importance of the day besides to reiterate Kashmiris’ firm
resolve to lend all possible efforts for stability, solidarity, prosperity and for strengthening
the country’s defense.
Glorious tributes will be paid to the martyrs of 1965 Indo-Pak war
for sacrificing their valuable lives to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of
the country, according to the organizers.
In Mirpur major ceremony will be arranged under the auspices of
local civil society under the banner of National Events Organizing
committee with the coordination of local government functionaries.
People from various parts of AJK will visit the mausoleums of the
1965 martyrs at Jhelum, Gujrat, Rawalpindi districts and offer fateha.
