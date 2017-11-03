AJK to have new constituencies on basis of demographic situation: Farooq Haider

MIRPUR (AJK), Nov 3 (APP): Prime Minister of Azad

Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday said that AJK government would form new constituencies on the basis of demographic situation.

Addressing a public gathering as chief guest in Rawalakot, he

said that government will not negotiate on equal distribution of development funds in all constituencies.

Farooq Haider said that people of Poonch sacrificed for liberation and in outcome, we are breathing in an independent territory.

Ex. Minister AJK Sardar Tahir Anwar presided

the occasion, meanwhile Ministers of State Ch. Muhammad Aziz, Dr Najeeb Naqi

and other party leaders addressed the gathering.

Admiring the sacrifices of people living near

Line of Control, Prime Minister said, “Our brethren are facing Indian

atrocities every day; they are sacrificing their lives and households, 13

constituencies are directly oppressed by unprovoked Indian firing.”

Farooq Haider Khan said that judicial policy

introduced in AJK is successful, we are determined for betterment of system.

Meanwhile, criticizing on past government Prime Minister said that when we came

in government, its debt was Rs 22 billion.

“Administration of past government was very

poor that they have even expended the GPF of employees; even in Kashmir

Liberation Cell, improper and large number of appointments have increased the

budget to Rs 60 million.” Prime Minister added.

Addressing about

the development projects in AJK including Rawalakot, Prime Minister said that

roads in Rawalakot will be reconstructed on modern techniques and 40 streets

lights will be planted in central city; Rs 10 million have been provided to

each constituency for replacement of Transformers. However, Rs 400 million

specified for new roads in every constituency.

Prime Minister also praised the endeavors of President AJK

Sardar Masood Khan and his affiliation with Rawalakot, he said “Sardar Masood

Khan is well known diplomat and he is cognizant of Kashmir issue as he is

highlighting the prominence of Kashmir issue

on international level aggressively.”

Prime Minister also affirm his full support to President PML-N

Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He reiterated that his support to Nawaz Sharif is

unflinching as his actions for the development of the State are exemplary and

his services as being Prime Minister Pakistan are not concealed from

anybody.

Prime Minister exhorted that Youth should

participate in upcoming local body elections, “thirty per cent leadership will

be given to youth including ladies and these elections will be conducted by

March 2018.” The Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister asserted that accountability on

government schemes should be monitored strictly and an innovative system would

be introduced in this regard.

