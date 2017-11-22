AJK to have another Electoral constituency soon: Farooq Haider

MIRPUR (AJK), Nov 22 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday announced to create a new constituency besides setting up new sub-division in Neelam valley district after legislation in the near future.

Prime Minister said this while laying the foundation stone of ‘Kundal Shahi to ‘Jagran’ road . He said that Neelum Valley suffered civic and infrastructure issues enormously due to its location edging Line of Control.

Farooq Haider said that masses in Neelum suffered vastly and were entirely disregarded by previous governments. “We will convert Neelum amongst the most flourish district of the State and for this purpose , the incumbent government is endeavoring to enhance tourism in Valley and all roads will be upgraded besides provision of locally generated electricity on Breakeven point to save forest and encourage forestation” the Prime Minister reiterated.

While admiring the successful win of Shah Ghulam Qadir in 2016 general elections, Prime Minister said, “Masses of Neelum expressed their unflinching support to their Leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif beyond others by electing Shah Ghulam Qadir through an exemplary success and voting turn out.”

Prime Minister said that Neelum Valley had a lot of potential regarding tourism and government was planning to design a comprehensive strategy to promote tourism.

He stated that Tourism in Neelum Valley might perhaps steer this area as revenue generating territory. He maintained, “48 kilometers road from ‘Athmuqam’ to ‘Taobat’ will be upgraded in next financial year to ease public in addition to tourism; we are determined to increase the quantity of hospitals with staff in Valley.”

“Prime Minister Pakistan Shahid Khaqaan Abbasi have approved the increment of compensation for the martyrs of LOC up to 1 million; However, AJK cabinet has decided to bury all martyrs with Government Pride and honor” Farooq Haider added.

Farooq directed the district administration of Neelum Valley to resolve all issues of public and also addressed the workers to bring in their notice if administration disregards their applications.

He was accompanied by Speaker AJK legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, Ministers Ch. Muhammad Aziz, Sardar Mir Akbar, Barrister Iftikhar Gillani and other party leaders and workers.