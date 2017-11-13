AJK president visits Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan Monday visited Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir were

dilated upon.

While showing solidarity, the naval chief reiterated the resolve that entire Pakistani nation and Pakistan navy stand with Kashmiri brethren.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir commended and acknowledged the resolve, commitment and support of country’s armed forces for the cause of Kashmiris.