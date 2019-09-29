AJK President urges UNSC to convene sessions on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has to continue convening sessions on Kashmir and take cognizance of India’s actions.

The President made these remarks while addressing an event here in Brooklyn organised by the local diaspora community said a press release received here on Sunday.

The President while speaking to his audience said that Indian Occupied Kashmir was under siege and people had been imprisoned in their homes. He said that Indian forces were picking up young Kashmiris and sending them to jails all over India. These detainees were subjected to torture and denied their basic rights.