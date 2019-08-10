AJK President urges European states to help resolve Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (AJK): Aug 10 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday called upon the European countries, particularly Norway, to use their influence on India to resolve the Kashmir conflict in accordance with the UN resolutions, cease human rights trampling in occupied Kashmir, and to reverse change of disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir state.

During a meeting with Norwegian foreign ministry officials in Oslo, he said after India had recently altered the disputed status of the occupied Kashmir and made it part of the Indian Union, the situation had further aggravated in the held state, according to a press release issued here by the AJK Presidential Secretariat.