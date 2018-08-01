AJK President, PM vows to carry forward mission of Sardar Ibrahim

MIRPUR (AJK), August 1 (APP): AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan termed Ghazi-i-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan as epoch- making leader of Kashmir who was instrumental in declaring war against Maharaja Hari Singh’s forces and liberating of one third part of Kashmir.

They said this in their separate messages on the eve of 15th death anniversary of founder President of AJK Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim.

AJK President Sardar Masood in his message said that late Sardar Ibrahim had not only practically participated in the freedom struggle of Kashmir but also chaired the historic meeting at Srinagar that passed the resolution of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan in 1947.

“The best tribute to our founder leader is to dedicate all our abilities for strengthening and reinforcing Kashmir liberation struggle while adhering to his principles and thoughts,” President Masood said.

Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider invited all political forces of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to get united on one platform to materialize the dream of Ghazi-i-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

PM Haider expressed his hope that new government in Pakistan would adopt an aggressive policy on Kashmir to defeat New Delhi’s negative propaganda at diplomatic front.

He said Kashmir is not bilateral issue between India and Pakistan rather it was question of the future 15 million people of Kashmir who seek their inalienable right to self determination.