AJK President, PM, info minister felicitates nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

MIRPUR, June 26 (APP): President Azad Jammu and

Kashmir (AJ&K) Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider

Khan and Information Minister Raja Mushtaq Minhas have

felicitated the nation on the holy festival of Eid

ul Fitr.

They also lauded the sacrifices of Kashmiri people for the

achievement of their just cause – the right to

self determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

In their separate messages on the auspicious occasion of

Eid ul Fitr, they said: “On the day of Eid, we cannot forget those

who, for the sake of freedom are facing Indian aggression,

atrocities and brutalities since 1947 in general and 1989 particular.

“I pray to Allah Almighty to bless the Kashmiri people with

success at every front and they celebrate the next festival

in free atmosphere. The whole Pakistani and Kashmiri nation

salutes their spirit,” he said.

Masood Khan lauded the services of Pakistan Army,

police, Frontier Constabulary and other law enforcement

agencies whose jawans (personnel) are working day and night for

the defence of the country.

The prime minister Raja Farooq Haider felicitated the Islamic

world in general and the Kashmiri and Pakistani nation in particular

on the happy occasion of Eidul Fitr.

“These are the blessings of Allah Almighty, Who provided us

with an opportunity to benefit from the bounties and advantages

of Ramzanul Mubarik. May Allah accept our reverences during the

holy month, bless us with His benevolence and forgiveness, and save

us from the blaze of hell,” he added.

The prime minister said, “We, today, on this auspicious

occasion, pledge not to become part of any kind of negative

activity and will continue to work for the progress and prosperity

of the country and nation.”

“We should also pledge that we will promote among us the

teachings of tolerance, harmony, forgiveness, love and

affection, patience and generosity. It is only possible when we lead

a life based on the golden principles of Islam and control

the negative attitudes of jealousy and hatred. This is the right

path, by following which we can achieve success in this

world and hereafter,” he maintained.

The prime minister said, “The enemies of Pakistan are aware

of the fact that our real power lies in our civilization and culture. We

love each other and are capable of being united in every hour of

trial. We can be above board of political and

religious differences.

On the occasion of Eid, we have to demonstrate

it practically.”

The Information Minister of AJK said that AJK Government

will continue its efforts to bring positive change in the AJK

by spending huge development budget next fiscal year.

He emphasised on the people to enjoy Eid with their relatives.

“I hope that you will meet your relatives, neighbors and

others living around you by keeping aside the political

and religious divides and will make this Eid occasion the day

of national unity. May the blessings of Allah Almighty are

with you,” the Information minister concluded.

The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has

expressed heartfelt deep grief and sorrow over the loss of

precious human lives in oil tanker incident near

Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bahawalpur on Sunday. The Prime Minister

expressed his sympathies and grief with relatives of those who

lost their lives in oil tanker explosion.