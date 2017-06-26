AJK President, PM, info minister felicitates nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

MIRPUR, June 26 (APP): President Azad Jammu and
Kashmir (AJ&K) Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider
Khan and Information Minister Raja Mushtaq Minhas have
felicitated the nation on the holy festival of Eid
ul Fitr.
They also lauded the sacrifices of Kashmiri people for the
achievement of their just cause – the right to
self determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.
In their separate messages on the auspicious occasion of
Eid ul Fitr, they said: “On the day of Eid, we cannot forget those
who, for the sake of freedom are facing Indian aggression,
atrocities and brutalities since 1947 in general and 1989 particular.
“I pray to Allah Almighty to bless the Kashmiri people with
success at every front and they celebrate the next festival
in free atmosphere. The whole Pakistani and Kashmiri nation
salutes their spirit,” he said.
Masood Khan lauded the services of Pakistan Army,
police, Frontier Constabulary and other law enforcement
agencies whose jawans (personnel) are working day and night for
the defence of the country.
The prime minister Raja Farooq Haider felicitated the Islamic
world in general and the Kashmiri and Pakistani nation in particular
on the happy occasion of Eidul Fitr.
“These are the blessings of Allah Almighty, Who provided us
with an opportunity to benefit from the bounties and advantages
of Ramzanul Mubarik. May Allah accept our reverences during the
holy month, bless us with His benevolence and forgiveness, and save
us from the blaze of hell,” he added.
The prime minister said, “We, today, on this auspicious
occasion, pledge not to become part of any kind of negative
activity and will continue to work for the progress and prosperity
of the country and nation.”
“We should also pledge that we will promote among us the
teachings of tolerance, harmony, forgiveness, love and
affection, patience and generosity. It is only possible when we lead
a life based on the golden principles of Islam and control
the negative attitudes of jealousy and hatred. This is the right
path, by following which we can achieve success in this
world and hereafter,” he maintained.
The prime minister said, “The enemies of Pakistan are aware
of the fact that our real power lies in our civilization and culture. We
love each other and are capable of being united in every hour of
trial. We can be above board of political and
religious differences.
On the occasion of Eid, we have to demonstrate
it practically.”
The Information Minister of AJK said that AJK Government
will continue its efforts to bring positive change in the AJK
by spending huge development budget next fiscal year.
He emphasised on the people to enjoy Eid with their relatives.
“I hope that you will meet your relatives, neighbors and
others living around you by keeping aside the political
and religious divides and will make this Eid occasion the day
of national unity. May the blessings of Allah Almighty are
with you,” the Information minister concluded.
The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has
expressed heartfelt deep grief and sorrow over the loss of
precious human lives in oil tanker incident near
Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bahawalpur on Sunday. The Prime Minister
expressed his sympathies and grief with relatives of those who
lost their lives in oil tanker explosion.
AJK President, PM, info minister felicitates nation on Eid-ul-Fitr
