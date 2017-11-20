AJK president left before cultural performances in London

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):The President Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has attended an event in London which was organised by the London based organisation Quest for Education (QFE) to support education in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan.

According to a statement issued from AJK Presidency,the well attended event was attended, amongst others, by David Green, the Patron of QEF, other dignitaries and community members.

The reports in a Section of media that the President attended the cultural performances are not correct. It is clarified that the President immediately left the venue as soon as the cultural segment of the programme started.

The sole purpose of the UK visit of the President is to raise awareness about the human rights violations of the Kashmiri people by the Indian occupied forces at the international level.

It is deplorable that a section of media is distorting the facts in the backdrop of martyrdoms in Kashmir as a result of Indian indiscriminate firing across the LoC, and casting aspersions on the President, whose conduct and integrity are above board.