AJK President condoles loss of human lives in a fatal road accident near Bagh

MIRPUR (AJK): Mar 08 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident at Arja near Bagh city of AJK in which many lives have reportedly been lost, it was officially said.

“The Presidejnt offered his condolence with the families of those lost their lives and directed the officials to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured. He prayed for quick recovery of those injured in the fatal accident”, AJK President secretariat said in a press statement issued Sunday nightl.

“Deeply distressed to know of a fatal road accident at Arja near Bagh in which many lives have been lost . My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss. I have directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment to injured,” the President’s office statement said quoting the President.