AJK President condemns Indian misadventure across LoC

MIRPUR (AJK): Feb 26 (APP):AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has strongly condemned and deplored the violation of Line of Control (LoC) by Indian Air Force.

President Masood said in a statement on Tuesday that in the face of such naked aggression, the Armed Forces of Pakistan has all the right to defend its territory and can retaliate with full force.

He added that the people of Pakistan along with Azad Jammu & Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with the Armed Forces of Pakistan who may strike back in vengeance for any such cowardly misadventures.

It is customary of India, he said, to use such tactics to divert the world attention from the gross human rights violations in Kashmir.

He called upon the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council to immediately convene over this precarious development and help de-escalate rising tensions.