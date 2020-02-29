AJK President calls upon peace-loving states to must revisit economic ties with India:

MIRPUR (AJK): Feb 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday urged Pakistani media houses to effectively highlight the humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir IOJK) by increasing airtime of their respective channels and creating more space in the newspapers for the Kashmir cause.

He made this call while addressing Kashmir Media Conference organized by Professional Youth Foundation of Pakistan (PYFP ) in Karachi , AJK Presidential secretariate said in a statement released to media here Saturday night.

The event was attended by anchorpersons from different TV channels, media analysts, former ambassadors, academics and retired military and civil officers.

AJK President fully endorsed a suggestion floated by PYFP Chief Umar Khan to establish a Kashmir Media Committee of Private TV channels to ensure adequate coverage of the happenings in IOJK and projecting Kashmir issue at national and international level to build world public opinion in favour of the oppressed people of IOJK.

Khan added that proposed Media committee should be comprised of media owners, anchors, analysts and media workers. Praising the dynamic efforts of Professional Youth Foundation of Pakistan, President Masood urged youth to use different media tools to highlight Kashmir issue and accelerate their efforts to make Pakistan economically strong and stable. “Only an economically strong Pakistan can help Kashmiris win freedom from brutal Indian occupation and better plead the Kashmir case at global level”, he asserted.

AJK President lamented that India had carried out an unimaginable reign of terror in the occupied territory for last 72 years especially for the last six months after August 5 last year. More than 13,000 youth have been rounded up, and put behind the bars where they are being subjected to the worst form of torture. The occupation army is humiliating our mothers, sisters and daughters while occupied territory has been bifurcated, and annexed with the Indian Union.

“Kashmiris have been experiencing for past 72 years what is happening now in the streets of Delhi. The only difference is that Delhi has more cameras to captures the gruesome acts of savagery than Indian Occupied Kashmir,” Masood maintained.

Earlier in an interview with an English language daily President Masood Khan said that India intended to raise a fortress of international investment on the corpses of Kashmiri people in the in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “The Indian Government wants to grab the lands of Kashmiri people to facilitate the Indian and foreign companies to set up factories in occupied Kashmir where Indian Hindus will be provided jobs not the local Kashmiri Muslims,” he added.

He said that all these Indian actions are part of a major plan designed to perpetuate the unlawful Indian occupation of Kashmir and to change the demography of the held territory. The president said that the wrong economic policies of Narendra Modi-led BJP government were plunging India into an economic marsh.

The foreign investors are thinking to withdraw their capital from India in view of fast deteriorating law and order situation there. “Economic crunch of India is dangerous not only for India, but equally for Pakistan, the region and the entire world,” he said and advised India to realize that the killing spree of the people, and usurpation of their fundamental rights and civil liberties are not in the interest of its economy, and that India cannot become economically stable and prosperous until and unless it alters its policies.

Citing an editorial of the Washington Post, he said that India had militarily occupied Jammu and Kashmir not to keep a territory under its control but to suppress the Muslims and to carry out their ethnic cleansing. “The report of the Washington Post ratifies our apprehensions regarding ethnic cleansing and the genocide of Kashmiri people,” he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that if political turmoil continues in India and the Hindu-Muslim riots were further flared up, hundreds of millions of the Indian people will have to bear the burden of the loss the Indian economy may suffer.

He said that the countries believing in freedoms, democracy and the human values should revisit their economic relations with India because the Indian rulers through the use of state forces were busy to crush the democratic and human rights of the whole of India as well as occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Touching upon the latest situation of occupied Kashmir, the AJK president said that the Kashmiri people without caring about the state terrorism and economic incentives offered by India to them during the last 72 years, remain firm on their just demand for freedom and they are not willing to accept anything less than their inalienable right to self-determination.

“This is despite of the fact that about one million wild Indian troops have besieged the occupied territory and imposed indefinite curfew for the last more than six months,” he said that the Indian rulers had believed that the Kashmiri people will accept the bifurcation and Indianization of their homeland but curfew and the military siege continuing for the last six months has proved that the Kashmiri people have rejected India’s illegitimate and unlawful actions of August 5.