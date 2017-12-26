AJK President calls for upholding merit to ensure quality education

MIRPUR, Dec 26 (APP):Excellence in education and developing skilled human resource are being given

foremost preference by the current Government of AJK, said President of AJK

State Sardar Masood Khan.

Addressing the scholarship award ceremony held at the University of Kotli

on Tuesday, the President said that merit based admissions and appointments

in the AJK Universities will be given due preference in order to ensure the highest

standards in tertiary education.

He said that in the coming years, quality higher education facilities will be

available in all district headquarters of the state.

Recently, Haveli sub-campus (University of Poonch, Rawalakot) has been

established at Forward Kahota and seminal work on Palandri sub-campus (Mirpur

University of Science and Technology), and Abbasspur sub-campus (University

of Poonch) have begun, and will be completed in the coming months.

President Masood Khan said new disciplines will be introduced at graduate

level in order to match curricula to the dynamic job market and enable successful

placement of fresh graduates.

Highlighting the economic and industrial revolution unfolding in AJK,

especially due to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the President said that

special emphasis will be given to technical skill development to cater to the

jobs generated in the coming years.

The President said the state despite its size has 5 public sector universities,

2 cadet colleges and dozens of degree colleges. He added “qualitative success

in education will only be achieved if we promote research, innovation, and provide

requisite international exposure to our faculty and students.”

He said :“Establishing a knowledge based economy is pertinent for the prosperity

of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and its people”.

President AJK while addressing the participants said that Azad Kashmir is rich

in human capital, which must be effectively employed for the benefit of the this region

and the country. He added “we need to focus on innovation, research, entrepreneurship

, and a trained workforce fully acquainted with the operating environment within AJK.”

Stressing the need to effectively highlight the Kashmir issue, Sardar Masood Khan

urged the students to use modern communication tools to approach their international

peers, the foreign media, think tanks, academic institutions and civil societies.

He said that Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir are being mercilessly murdered,

harassed, maimed and incarcerated every day. It is our duty to advocate the unarmed

struggle for right to self-determination of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and expose

the rotten face of the occupier, he added.

On the occasion the President laid the foundation stone for the new female hostel

and also awarded scholarships amongst deserving students and high achievers. The

event was also attended by Vice Chancellor Kotli University Prof. Dr. Syed Dilnawaz

Ahmad Gardezi, heads of departments, senior faculty members and students of

various departments of Kotli University.