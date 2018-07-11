AJK PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

MIRPUR (AJK), July 11 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has strongly condemned the cowardly and depraved terrorist attack that left Awami National Party (ANP) leader Barrister Haroon Bilour and fourteen others dead in Peshawar.

“The best reaction to this indignation is to make sure we come together in solidarity and not allow the terrorists to divide us. Our deep condolences, thoughts and prayers go to the families of the victims,” Prime Minister Haider said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that Bilour family has tremendously suffered for their unwavering commitment to the democracy and peace in the country by sacrificing three generations.

He said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are with the grieved family on this hour of distress.

Terming terrorist attack as savaged and most brutal, the AJK Prime Minister prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the souls of those lost their lives in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved families.