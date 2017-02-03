AJK PM signs MoU with BC for quality education, teacher’s training

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir

(AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan said he has signed a agreement with British Council for the betterment of education sector and training of 6000 teachers.

He said second phase of this agreement is the training of

students which is under consideration.

After attending a conference on Kashmir Issue and World Education Forum organized by British Council in United Kingdom (UK), Farooq Haider disclosed this while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

He said many high ups of more than 100 countries attended the

conference.

The PM informed that many agreement with British Council were

also been expected in different fields.

He said the agreement was great achievement as Indian lobby

was against this.

Farooq said he highlighted the Kashmir issue during his visit

at various forums and seminars.

AJK PM said Kashmir issue should be raised at different social

website because social media has its importance these days.

He said European investors are taking keen interest to invest

in AJK and in this regard a conference for investment in AJK is being organized in London in March.

He said those who are using negative tactics against

government of Pakistan are weakening the independence movement, adding political parties should wait till 2018.

Raja Farooq said there is no importance of negative politics

of Pakistani political parties in Europe and those who are involved in such politics they are following the agenda of enemies of the country.

He said enemies of the country do not want Pakistan’s progress

and some political segments were supporting them.

He said AJK government has reduced its cabinet and will follow

merit in every field, adding the current regime of AJK government will lead the area to progress and would make AJK prosperous.

Local body elections would be held in May and 25 per cent

seats would be allocated to youth as they are back bone of any nation, he added.

Replying to a question regarding Hafiz Saeed he said the

government of AJK will go in favour of Pakistani government’s decision.

Farooq showed his confidence over Kashmir Policy of Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif.

