AJK PM inaugurates National Cricket tournament

MUZAFFARABAD, Sept 26 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja

Farooq Haider Khan here on Tuesday inaugurated a National Cricket tournament at Narul cricket stadium organised by a leading team of Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandar.

The inauguration match was played between Prime Minister XI Vs

Journalists XI.The PM has formally opened the tournament as his team has batted first against Journalists XI.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir was leading Journalists XI.

A total of eight teams will participate in the tournament, which were

divided into two pools. All matches between pool A will be played at Muzaffarabad while matches of pool B will be held in Lahore,” Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Lahore Qalandar, Attif Rana said.

Rana said that pool A comprised of teams of Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi,

Sargodha and Gujranwala while Pool B Faisalabad, Lahore, Layyah and Bhawalpur.

He announced free stadium tickets and prizes through draws to attract

spectators and urged people to come and enjoy matches by supporting the players.