AJK PM directs WAPDA to take effective steps regarding NJHP

MIRPUR (AJK), Oct 28 (APP)::Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday directed WAPDA to initiate immediate indispensable steps to resolve the glitches aroused by the completion of the AJK-based 969-megawatt Neelum Jhelum Hydro Power Project (NJHP).

Farooq Haider expressed these views while addressing a meeting of WAPDA officials in Jammu and Kashmir House.

Prime Minister urged that all obligatory measures should be taken on emergency basis and the execution process ought to be started by completing the feasibility of the designed small dams.

Prime Minister exhorted that to address this legitimate issue of masses, it is imperative to solve environmental issues before changing the flow of river.

Chairman WAPDA Lieutenant General (R) Muzammal Aslam, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Dr Ejaz Munir, Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr Asif Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary with Prime Minister Ehsan Khalid Kayani, Chief Executive WAPDA and Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Masood-ur-Rehman were also present in meeting.

Farooq Haider said that the people of Azad Kashmir had sacrificed a lot to curtail the energy crisis in Pakistan. He said, “People of Azad Kashmir gave their land, endured environmental issues without any influence; they should be rewarded in the equal way, and they should not feel deprive at any level.”

Prime Minister also urged that the environmental problems arising out after the completion of NJHP especially in Muzaffarabad are needed to be the addressed as first priority.

Chairman WAPDA also assured Prime Minister that local recruitment, environmental and water issues, the schemes and designs will be implemented and guaranteed to provide full funding for implementation of the stated plans.

Farooq Haider Khan said that there has been a significant and pragmatic development observed over other issues including water utility charges agreement and assured to resolve this matter soon. It was decided in the meeting that communication with the Federal Government would be made on regular basis on the case of water usage charges.

Chairman, WAPDA told the participants that WAPDA will fulfill all the promises made for the completion of NJHP and will accomplish the underlying plans in this regard.

Prime Minister also directed Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary-General Development to make liaison with the federal government and WAPDA in this regard.