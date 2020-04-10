AJK PM directs administration for ensuring health workers safety

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):After emergence of first Covid-19 case in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s capital, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday directed the administration to take adequate measures in implementing the lockdown and ensuring the safety of the health workers.

Taking serious notice of the AIMS hospital incident, he sought immediate report identifying the officials involved in the negligence or mishandling the case.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan also directed the administration to arrange immediate tests of the hospital’s staff concerned which handled the coronavirus positive patient and quarantine it after the test results, said a press release.

“All those who met and inquired the victim’s health must be traced and isolated. No negligence would be tolerated in this regard”, he warned.

The prime minister reiterated his appeal to the general public to cooperate with the government. “For God sake, not to visit hospitals, we couldn’t do anything without your cooperation” he added.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Deputy Commissioner Badar Munir and Senior Superintendent of Police visited AIMS hospital and reviewed the overall situation.

The district administration immediately locked down the area while spray had been done to disinfect the health facility.

All those persons who physically contacted the victim including the doctors and paramedical staff were being quarantine to control expected spread of the virus.

The prime minister directed the health department to ban the visitors in the hospital to inquire the health of the indoor patients.

He also directed to provide the safety kits to the doctors and paramedical staff on regular basis.