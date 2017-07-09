AJK PM Condemns unprovoked Indian firing on LoC

MIRPUR (AJK): July 9 (APP): AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has condemned the fresh wave of unprovoked Indian firing on civilians population along the Line of Control (LoC) in Abbaspur and Nikyal sectors in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday.

At least five civilians, four of them women, were reported killed and 10 others injured in the unprovoked Indian shelling targeting civilian populous areas in various sectors this side of the LoC.

According to district magistrate Poonch , Mohammad Sharif, Sassi Begum, Faiza Saleem and Kulsoom embraced the martyrdom, while Riyasat, 35, Aqsa Iftikhar, Adiba, 22, Mahnoor, 17, Abida Parveen, 22, Rizwan Hanif, 16, Faizan Ali, 14 sustained injuries in Abbaspur Sector.

In Kotli district, Aniba Jamshed, was critically injured in Indian firing in the Lanjot village of Nakyal sector, the woman [later] succumbed to her injuries in the afternoon.

In the same sector, Mohammad Ilyas and Jahangir were injured in Oli Panjni village, said district administration.