AJK people living along LOC are the real heroes: Farooq Haider

MIRPUR, Nov 06 (APP):AJK Prime Minister Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan said that the people of AJK inhibiting along the Line of Control (LOC) are the real heroes facing Indian army’s oppression every day and we will not leave them alone.

Referring to the ongoing development projects of public welfare in forward town of Abbaspur, the

Prime Minister said that all measures would be taken before winter to

facilitate people living near the Line of Control.

“A committee has been formed to this direction for timely implementation of the projects.

He said, “Abbaspur town is named after late Raees ul Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, the founding leader

of the Kashmir freedom struggle and the ex Supreme head of the AJK government.

“We will soon upgrade this region to the status of District after consultation;

in order to ease the official accommodation in Abbaspur, a good standard rest

house will be constructed by July 2018,” he told.

“Chaudhary Yasin Gulshan would address the steady public issues on priority basis. Prime Minister said that we

are cognizant of the demands and problems of Abbaspur people.

Prime Minister reiterated that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif took personal interest in the development of

Azad Kashmir and they have set an example by providing development funds

equally in all the constituencies of Azad Kashmir.

Talking on development plans, Prime Minister stated that we took practical steps to get resources,

owing to which billions of rupees funds have been disbursed in Abbaspur. “Work

on the projects is in full swing, some plans have been accomplished and some development

plans are in the final stages of completion.” Prime Minister added.

Raja Farooq Haider expressed these views while addressing a mammoth public gathering in Abbaspur. He was accompanied

by Ministers of State, Member Kashmir Council, Members of AJK Legislative

Assembly and his other party colleagues.