AJK legislators appreciates PM Nawaz Sharif for doubling development budget for AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, June 19 (APP): The AJK Legislative Assembly on Monday continued budget debate reviewing the budget 2016-17 and the fiscal year 2017-18 on
third consecutive day and highly appreciated the Prime
Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif for doubling the development budget
for AJK.
The members including Chaudhry Masood Khalid, Faiza Manzoor,
Chaudhry Rukhsar appreciated the Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz
Sharif for increasing the development budget and said it would help
in the development of the area.
The legislators lauded the Prime Minister Raja Farooq for introducing
NTS system for ensuring and upholding merit and transparency in the
system in AJK.
The legislators noted that record development projects had been
completed under Prime Minister Community Infrastructure Development
Program and said that launching of NTS system and Health Emergency
Program were the achievements of incumbent government of AJK.
The Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir chaired the
session. The member AJK Assembly and Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir
Ch Abdul Majeed taking part in the budget debate suggested the government
to make proper use of the development budget and said the government
should start the development projects where it is necessary.
He observed that government should take opposition into confidence on
national issues and hold consultations regarding the issues adding different walks of life
have reservations on this budget and the
government should have presented the budget after holding consultations
with economic experts, traders, working class and others.
The MLA from district Poonch and Chief of Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Azad Kashmir Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan criticizing the government said
the government should not have make increase in its incentives.
“We should promote democratic norms in liberated territory while
taking decisions,” he said and suggested the government should allocate adequate funds
for the Kashmir freedom movement.
The other MLA Chaudhry Yaseen Gulshan said that his constituency Abbaspur
Sector is near the Line of Control and is badly affected by indiscriminate Indian firing and
shelling. He said the affected people needed prompt medical facilities but lacked
healthcare facility in the area.
He said that Tehsil Hospital building was badly damaged and new building
is under construction.
Ch. Yaseen Gulshan demanded the government to ensure medical
facilities including medicines and ambulance services for the victims of Indian firing.
