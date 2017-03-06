AJK govt to change lives with new school, hospital projects: Raja Farooq Haider

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Monday said numerous projects of schools, hospitals, roads and drinking water would be started in line with the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at an event here to honour party workers, he said three objectives of his government was to support freedom movement in Indian Occupied Kashmir, good governance and sustainable development in AJK.

He gave details of the measures taken by his government to bring transparency and change lives of the people with new projects.

He said he had full support of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was devoted to progress and prosperity of Azad Kashmir.

He recalled Nawaz Sharif was the Prime Minister who gave allocation to AJK in National Finance Commission Award for the first time.

He said on every step of the way, the federal government supported AJK government in its effort to fulfill promises made with the people.

He said free emergency services would be started in hospitals of Azad Kashmir from March 25.

Raja Farooq Haider said AJK PML-N leaders and workers will spread out across Pakistan before the next general election to support their party for a win in polls.

He said the previous PPP government destroyed institutions and its members filled their pockets by looting the treasury.