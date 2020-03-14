AJK govt decides to impose section 144 Cr. PC to help stop coronavirus

MIRPUR (AJK): Mar 14 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday decided to impose section 144 Cr. PC as precautionary measure to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of State Coordination Committee presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed the authorities concerned to keep close liaison with all relevant segments of the society including Ulema to aware masses about the corona pandemic.

He also directed to use local newspapers, polio teams, teachers and district administration to educate the public about the epidemic effectively.

The Prime Minister asked the concerned quarters to regularly submit the progress report to the Chief Secretary office in this regard.

He asked to properly monitor and check those visiting AJK from Europe and other foreign countries. “AJK is safe yet but we need to take solid steps to ensure future safety”, he added.

Earlier, briefing the meeting, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana told that there were six suspected cases of coronavirus in which four were declared clear while two were quarantine.

Meanwhile, the approval of the 18 members State Coordination Committee to be headed by Prime Minister was also accorded. Minister Health, Minister State Disaster Management Authority, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police and other high level officials are part of this committee.

He briefed that all district health officers have been directed to remain alert.

The Chief Secretary told that teams are available on all entry points to check the passengers coming to the state.

He informed the meeting that pilgrims from Iran will be kept in quarantine for 14 days in Mirpur.

AJK Cabinet members, secretaries and other concerned officials attended the meeting.