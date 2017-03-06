AJ&K Govt. committed to reduce disaster risk: PM AJ&K

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday said disaster management

system has under special focus of government in order to reduce

disaster risk.

While addressing the launching ceremony of “Road Map Disaster Risk

Management Azad Jummu and Kahmir (2017-2026)” Farooq Haider said, ” I assure all the stake holders that government of Azad Jummu and Kahmir shall provide full support for the smooth implementation of

road map and services of Disaster Management Authority to

facilitate road map”.

He said Azad Jummu and Kashmir was exposed to range of hazards

including floods, earth quakes , landslide, cloud burst, GOLF and

snow avalanches.

He appreciated the efforts of State Disaster Management Authority

(SDMA) and support provided by Islamic Relief (IR) for bringing out

Disaster Risk Management road map for Kashmir.

He hoped that road map will serve as the basis for formulation of

disaster management plans and programmes in Azad Jummu and Kashmir.

State Disaster Management Authority has launched the of “Road Map

Disaster Risk Management Azad Jummu and Kahmir (2017-2026)” in

collaboration with Islamic relief (IR).

Secretery SDMA Zaheer-ud-din Qureshi speaking on the occasion said, to develop a policy and operational document for disaster risk management at the State and District levels encompassing all the aspects related to disaster management policy, strategies and actions, along with roles and

responsibilities of key stakeholders.

He said, “we aim to operationalize the institution mechanism for

effective disaster management AJ&K by involving all the stake

holders to share responsibility by taking lead role in the

implementation process”.

Country Director Islamic Releif Adnan Cheema said, “we aim to

strengthen the state level institution and legal system for disaster

management”.