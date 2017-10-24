AJK celebrates 70th Founding Day of the state government

MIRPUR, Oct 24 (APP):The 70th Founding
anniversary of Azad Government of the state of Jammu & Kashmir was
celebrated on Tuesday across Azad Jammu & Kashmir and
rest of the world.
Kashmiris are celebrating the day with great enthusiasm and
devotion with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for liberation
of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian tyrannical rule and to get Kashmiris
legitimate right to self determination.
October 24 is observed every year to celebrate the founding
anniversary of Azad Jammu & Kashmir government formed this day 70 years ago
in 1947 after the state was liberated from the Dogra rule.
The national and AJK flags hoisting ceremonies at all district and
tehsil headquarters were the hall mark of the founding day celebrations.
Major national flag hoisting ceremonies to celebrate the anniversary of AJK
government were held in the state’s metropolis where President of Azad
Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider
Khan hoisted the AJK flag besides the national flag. AJK ministers, members of
the AJK Council and AJK Legislative Assembly, social and political workers,
notables, government officials and the city elite attended the ceremonies.
