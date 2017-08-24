AJK cabinet lauds services of Nawaz Sharif for the nation

MIRPUR (AJK), Aug 24(APP): Azad Jammu & Kashmir Cabinet on Thursday

paid warm appreciations to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif the former Prime Minister of Pakistan for his great services for the nation and the country. The Cabinet meeting was held with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair.

Cabinet passed various resolutions unanimously appreciating Nawaz

Sharif’s role in highlighting the Kashmir Issue on international fora, approving record double development budget as compared to the previous year,for AJK ,including AJK in CPEC projects.

The cabinet welcomed the visit of Army Chief to Smahni, Kotli, Haji Pir

and Chikothi sectors along the Line of Control in recent times, this would definitely further boost the morale of the soldiers and the civilian population. People of Azad Kashmir would continue supporting and stand by with Pakistan Army in defending the home land,it added.

The cabinet applauded the Pak Army on successful operation Radd Ul Fasad

to eliminate the terrorism from country. The cabinet fully believes in stability of democracy and democratic institutions it is vital for the prosperity of the country, it said.

The cabinet appealed to all political parties of the Pakistan to tackle

internal and external challenges by working jointly for the stability of the institutions and promotion of democracy in the country.

The meeting congratulated the nation on observing the 70th Independence

Day of Pakistan with full zeal and hoisting the national flags and the other hand observing the Indian Independence Day as black Day across the Jammu and Kashmir and overseas.

The Cabinet also condemned the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

including brutal killings of hundreds of innocent persons since July 2016,indiscriminate shooting and beatings causing injuries to over thousands civilians, human rights violations and blanket restrictions on freedom of expression, especially on print, electronic and social media. The use of inhumane pellet guns which blinded unarmed protestors including women and children is especially deplorable and is against the canons of international humanitarian laws.

This Cabinet meeting salute and expressed complete solidarity with,

the brave people of lndian Occupied Kashmir in their latest popular, spontaneous and peaceful protests against the illegal occupation by lndia and extra judicial killing of Kashmiri youth and other innocent persons. Cabinet reiterated its continuing political, moral and diplomatic support for this just struggle. The cabinet deplored the detention of Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani ,Mirwaiz Umar Farooq ,Yasin Malik, women leader Asiya Andrabi and others leaders.