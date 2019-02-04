AJK all set to observe Kashmir Solidarity day tomorrow

Mirpur (AJK): Feb 04 (APP):Like across Pakistan, all is set in Azad Jammu & Kashmir also to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5 February.

February 5 IS to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of entire Jammu & Kashmir state coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue extending fullest moral, political and diplomatic support to their legitimate right to self determination, being denied by India for the last 72 years at the might of her over 8 lakh occupational military troops.