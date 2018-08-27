Aitzaz Ahsan submits nomination papers for presidential election

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan has submitted nomination papers for the election of President at the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

Speaking to the media after submitting his nomination papers at IHC here, the PPP candidate said, “PPP consulted other opposition parties before fielding my name for the post.”

“I was not present for the party meeting in which it was decided to field my name as candidate for the election of president,” he added.

Responding to PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid’s reservations over fielding Ahsan, the PPP leader said, “PML-N leaders clarified that this is Rashid’s personal opinion and not a party policy.”

“I respect Pervaiz Rashid but his demand was unnecessary,” he added.

To a question, he said that if the opposition remained divided and fielded two candidates for the post of the country’s president then the ruling PTI would gain benefit .