Aisam ul Haq to train young tennis players from the platform of SBP, DG Chumman

LAHORE, Sep 19 (APP): Pakistan’s tennis star Aisamul Haq has vowed

to impart training to the young tennis players here at Sports Board Punjab’s State of the Art Tennis Court in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

“The game of tennis will get huge boost through this international level

facility”, he expressed these views during his visit to the tennis courts on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed

Ghumman, on this occasion said, the entire nation was proud of Aisam’s great achievements in the field of tennis and described him a national hero.

“International standard tennis academy will be inaugurated in the

State of the Art Tennis Court shortly. International tennis stars will

also tour Pakistan in future”, he added.

Aisam expressed his pleasure on the creation of the international

level tennis court in Lahore “It’s really incredible feeling to have

an international level tennis court in our own hometown”, he added.

He congratulated DG, SBP on the creation of such a modern tennis

facility.

To a question, Aisam, who also exhibited his game at the Court,

said he didn’t see a tennis court like this in his 20-year career

in Pakistan. “I was literally unaware of such a top standard tennis

court equipped with all top facilities when I was invited to visit

the State of the Art Tennis Court. It’s quite heartening that government

is also taking great measures for the promotion of tennis in Pakistan”,

he continued. “After having an international standard tennis court now

we can invite top stars of the tennis world like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray”. Aisam said he will take part in Sports Board Punjab’s coaching programme whenever he gets free.

Ghumman said it will be an ideal opportunity for our young players

to get training from a world class player like Aisam. “We will improve

the facilities at our tennis Court in consultation with Aisam”, he asserted.

“Sports Board Punjab is building top level sports infrastructure

across the province. Sports gymnasiums and grounds are being built in

every tehsil. 22 grounds are in the final stages of completion in Lahore. Punjab International Swimming Complex has also been completed and will

be inaugurated shortly”, he explained.

Aisam also visited Punjab International Swimming Complex and did

some exercise there. “I have also not seen such an International standard Swimming Complex in Pakistan before this one. DG SBP is making solid efforts for the promotion of sports in the province”, he asserted.

Earlier, Aisamul Haq along with his mother Nausheen Ehtasham had

a meeting with DG SBP Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman at his office. Head of

Cricket Academies Zaheer Abbas and Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh were also present during the meeting. DG SBP also presented a souvenir

to Aisam on this occasion.