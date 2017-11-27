Air Marshal Farooq Habib becomes new president of ski federation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Air Marshal Farooq Habib, Vice Chief of the Air Staff on Monday was unanimously

elected as new President of Ski Federation of Pakistan (SFP).

He was elected President in a General

Council Meeting of Ski Federation of the SFP,

held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base,

Kalabagh, said a statement issued here by media affairs directorate of PAF.

Representatives of ski associations

including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Adventure

Foundation, Alpine Club, Higher Education Commission, Civil Aviation Authority,

Army, Navy, PAF and Gilgit-Baltistan along with the representatives of Pakistan

Olympics Association and Pakistan Sports Board attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly-elected President

of SFP assured that PAF would continue supporting the federation in its ongoing

and future endeavours.

He also highlighted the efforts being

made by PAF for the uplift of Naltar Ski Resort and provision of world class

facilities to make it a dream destination for the skiers from the world over.