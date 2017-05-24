Pakistan’s response to any misadventure will be remembered for ages: Air Chief

FORWARD OPERATIONAL BASE (FOB), May 24 (APP): Pakistan is a

peace loving nation but any misadventure by the adversary will be

taught a lesson to be remembered for ages.

This was stated by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Suhail

Aman while responding to a question in a stake out with the media

persons, after flying Mirage fighter jet at the PAF base Qadri in

Skardu at the foothills of Siachin – the world’s highest

battleground.

He said the PAF is a battle hardened force which is ranked as the

best airforce of the world.

He said the nation has full trust in the armed forces of the

country which have been carrying out operations in synergy and no

one should take into account any statements from across the border.

Referring to the operation Zarb-e-Azb, he said the PAF has taken

active part in the operation for about two and half years. During

this entire period not even a single incident of “collateral damage”

had ever taken place, which speaks volumes about the professionalism

and level precise preparedness of PAF’s fighter pilots, officers and

men.

He said no other airforce of the world that had been taking

part in such operations could set such a record for avoiding

collateral damage.

Giving details about his visit to the FOB, he said the PAF has

been carrying out routine training activity, called summer exercise

where different fighting squadrons of the airforce have been taking

part to sharpen their cutting edge further.

“Every one knows, so we need not to tell anyone that we should

get ready and prepared – We remain vigilant 24/7. We do not need to

circulate amongst our force to become ready or prepared.”

He agreed with the questioner that air-to-air refuelling

capability had not increased access of the PAF fighter jets but also

their endurance.

“We are defending every inch of our country and will maintain

it at every cost,” he said in a firm tone.

When his attention was drawn towards a large number of

hightech aircraft were part of the inventory of the adversary, he

said, “We are not impressed with the technology or number – No

situation whatsoever is difficult or challenging for PAF.”

He said in case any one thought of engaging into adventure or

misadventure it will be their miscalculation. “We will respond with

full force which is in accordance to the policy of the state.”

He told a questioner may it be Radd ul Fasaad or Zarb-e-Azb

PAF had been actively participating in these operations.

On the air surveillance sector, he said, the SAB aircraft

which had damaged, have now once again became operational while

acquiring more equipment was on cards.

He said Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra had

been making day in and day out efforts to manufacture the world

class aircraft JF-17 thunder as well as other equipments.

He said the PAC had recently boosted its production of

fighter jets to thrice as compared to the past.

He said PAC had successfully completed a two-year study

on the indigenously manufactured fighter aircraft, which will go a

long way in further modernization of the flying machines.

He said JF-17 fighter jet has been equipped with the

modern weaponry and gadgets whereby making it a modern flying

fighting ship.

About the next generation aircraft, he said active

perceptions were continued on this subject.

The chief of air staff visited the Qadri Air Base and reviewed

exercises and operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

He was given detailed briefing on the exercise. Later, he

interacted with the airmen, pilots and officers of his force.

He himself took part in the exercises, with the notion of

“leading from the front” and flew a six-decade old Mirage aircraft

for around 30 minutes to have a bird eye view of the geographical

boundary in the vicinity of Siachin.

The PAF has the honour of flying these ages old aircraft after

refurbishing and overhauling indigenously to attain efficiency and

precise accuracy, matching the present day needs.