Air Chief visits Jinnah Hospital Lahore, enquires after health of injured

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air
Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman on second day of Eid
visited Jinnah Hospital Lahore and met the burn victims of Ahmedpur
East incident.
He enquired after health of the injured, expressed solidarity
with their families and prayed for quick recovery of the injured,
according to PAF press release.
While talking to victims and their families, the Air Chief
said that PAF and the entire nation stand shoulder to shoulder
by the victims and families of tragic incident.
He also ensured that the PAF would continue to provide
assistance to the injured and their families.
Earlier on Monday, on the instructions of Air Chief, a PAF
special C-130 aircraft along with doctors and paramedical staff
evacuated at least 23 burn victims along with their attendants to
Lahore.
Later, the injured were shifted to the Burn Centre of Jinnah
Hospital for better medical care.
