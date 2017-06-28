Air Chief visits Jinnah Hospital Lahore, enquires after health of injured

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air

Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman on second day of Eid

visited Jinnah Hospital Lahore and met the burn victims of Ahmedpur

East incident.

He enquired after health of the injured, expressed solidarity

with their families and prayed for quick recovery of the injured,

according to PAF press release.

While talking to victims and their families, the Air Chief

said that PAF and the entire nation stand shoulder to shoulder

by the victims and families of tragic incident.

He also ensured that the PAF would continue to provide

assistance to the injured and their families.

Earlier on Monday, on the instructions of Air Chief, a PAF

special C-130 aircraft along with doctors and paramedical staff

evacuated at least 23 burn victims along with their attendants to

Lahore.

Later, the injured were shifted to the Burn Centre of Jinnah

Hospital for better medical care.