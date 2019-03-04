Air Chief lauds high level of PAF personnel’s motivation, professionalism against enemy

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday lauded the high level of motivation and sound professionalism displayed by PAF personnel during the recent air operations against the enemy.

According to a press release issued here by directorate of media affairs of PAF, the Air Chief visited Forward Operating Air Bases of PAF and met the combat and ground crew, air defence and engineering personnel, security troops and civilian staff deployed at these bases.